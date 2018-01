BRIEF-Halfords' Revenue rises 3.2 pct For 15 Week Period To Jan 12

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc:

* FOR 15 WEEK PERIOD TO JAN 12 ‍GROUP REVENUE +3.2%, WITH RETAIL +3.3%, AUTOCENTRES +1.9% ON GOOD TRADING OVER PEAK INCLUDING CHRISTMAS​

* ANTICIPATE THAT UK RETAIL SALES ENVIRONMENT WILL REMAIN SUBDUED FOR REMAINDER OF FY18​

* ‍SALES FOR QUARTER WERE SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS, WITH GROWTH LED BY LOWER MARGIN CYCLING BUSINESS​

* ‍FX MITIGATION PLANS REMAIN ON TRACK​

* ‍ANTICIPATE FY18 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX BROADLY IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS​