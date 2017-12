Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Ltd :

* “SUMMER SEASON NET TRADING PROFIT COULD BE MORE THAN 50% AHEAD OF THE PRIOR YEAR’S CORRESPONDING PERIOD”

* OUTLOOK FOR SUMMER SEASON NET TRADING PROFIT CONTINGENT TO CURRENT TRADING MOMENTUM CONTINUING THROUGH TO FEB 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: