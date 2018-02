Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Ltd :

* TOTAL GROUP SALES FOR SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED FEB 1,2018, WERE NZ$146.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 19.4 PERCENT

* HY GROUP PROFIT AFTER TAX IS PROJECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF NZ$14.75 TO NZ$15.25 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: