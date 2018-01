BRIEF-Halliburton Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.53 From Continuing Operations

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co:

* HALLIBURTON ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $5.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.63 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ “ENCOURAGED BY INCREASE IN TENDER ACTIVITY AND POSITIVE DISCUSSIONS WE ARE HAVING WITH OUR INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS”​

* HALLIBURTON - REPORTED LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.92/SHARE IN QUARTER, REFLECTING CHARGES RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM AND VENEZUELA RECEIVABLES

* SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE WE ARE ON PATH TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN NORTH AMERICA IN 2018”

* COMPLETION AND PRODUCTION REVENUE IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS $3.8 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF $267 MILLION, OR 8%, FROM Q3 OF 2017

* DRILLING AND EVALUATION REVENUE IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS $2.1 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF $229 MILLION, OR 12%, FROM Q3 OF 2017

* “‍COMMODITY PRICES ARE SUPPORTIVE OF INCREASING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA”​

* HALLIBURTON SAYS “REGARDING VENEZUELA, HALLIBURTON CONTINUES TO EXPERIENCE DELAYS IN COLLECTING PAYMENTS ON RECEIVABLES FROM OUR PRIMARY CUSTOMER”

* “‍ NORTH AMERICA COMPLETIONS MARKET IS TIGHT, AND DEMAND FOR OUR COMPLETIONS EQUIPMENT AND OUR SERVICE QUALITY REMAINS STRONG”​

* HALLIBURTON - REGARDING VENEZUELA, DELAYED PAYMENTS ON RECEIVABLES FROM CO‘S PRIMARY CUSTOMER REQUIRED CO TO RECORD AGGREGATE CHARGE OF $385 MILLION IN Q4

* HALLIBURTON-RECORDED AGGREGATE $882 MILLION OF NON-CASH DISCRETE TAX CHARGES IN Q4, PRIMARILY AS RESULT OF PRELIM TAX PROVISIONS FOR NET IMPACT OF TAX LAW​

* HALLIBURTON-COMPLETION & PRODUCTION QTRLY RESULTS IMPROVED DUE TO YEAR-END COMPLETION TOOL SALES IN GULF OF MEXICO,HIGHER SOFTWARE SALES IN LATAM,OTHERS

* HALLIBURTON-INTERNATIONAL REVENUE UP 11% SEQUENTIALLY RESULTING PRIMARILY FROM INCREASED ACTIVITY ACROSS MULTIPLE PRODUCT SERVICES LINES IN LATIN AMERICA​

* HALLIBURTON - Q4 NORTH AMERICA REVENUE UP 7 PERCENT SEQUENTIALLY, DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY INCREASED UTILIZATION AND PRICING THROUGHOUT U.S. LAND SECTOR

* HALLIBURTON - ‍ QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE UP 11 PERCENT SEQUENTIALLY ALSO FROM INCREASES IN DRILLING AND STIMULATION ACTIVITY IN EASTERN HEMISPHERE​