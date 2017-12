BRIEF-Halliburton Recommends Rejection Of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer By Baker Mills

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co:

* HALLIBURTON CO -RECEIVED NOTICE OF UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER BY BAKER MILLS TO BUY UP TO 125,000 OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK FROM CO‘S SHAREHOLDERS

* HALLIBURTON - IF STOCKHOLDERS TENDERED SHARES, CO RECOMMENDS THEY WITHDRAW SHARES BY PROVIDING WRITTEN NOTICE DESCRIBED IN MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS