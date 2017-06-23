BRIEF-Halyard Health says CEO Robert Abernathy to retire

June 23 (Reuters) - Halyard Health Inc

* Says CEO Robert E. Abernathy to retire

* Halyard Health Inc - on June 23, co announced , effective June 26, Abernathy will retire as CEO but will continue as chairman of board of directors

* Halyard Health Inc - also effective as of June 26, 2017, board has determined to expand size of board to 10 from 9