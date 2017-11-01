FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halyard Health to sell S&IP business to Owens & Minor
November 1, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Halyard Health to sell S&IP business to Owens & Minor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Halyard Health Inc

* Halyard Health, Inc. announces sale of S&IP business to Owens & Minor, Inc. for $710 million

* Halyard Health - Co’s remaining business expected to undergo phased restructuring to address dis-synergies, costs associated with divestiture​

* Halyard Health Inc - ‍company expects dis-synergies to be eliminated through a multi-year transformation​

* Halyard Health Inc - initiated a rebranding process and development of a new information technology platform​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
