BRIEF-Hamborner REIT FY Net Profit At 17.7 Million Euros

Feb 8 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG:

* DIVIDEND 0.45 EURPER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT 17.7 MILLION EUR VERSUS 17.4 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* ‍DIVIDEND INCREASES TO EUR0.45 PER SHARE​

* ‍INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES AMOUNTED TO EUR74.1 MILLION IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR, UP BY EUR12.3 MILLION OR 19.8%​

* FY ‍EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR32.5 MILLION IN REPORTING YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR31.7 MILLION)​

* ‍NET PROFIT FOR YEAR AMOUNTED TO EUR17.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR17.4 MILLION​

* ‍FY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) ROSE BY 24.0% LAST YEAR TO EUR44.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR36.1 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)