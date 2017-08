BRIEF-HAMBORNER REIT raises 2017 FFO outlook

Aug 8 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG:

* ENJOYS SUCCESSFUL FIRST HALF AND RAISES FORECAST FOR 2017

* ‍INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES AMOUNTED TO EUR35.8 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS AND WAS THEREFORE UP BY 19.7% YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* ‍H1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER AS AGAINST FIRST HALF OF 2016 (EUR8.8 MILLION) AT EUR10.9 MILLION​

* ‍RAISING ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST FOR INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES AND FOR OPERATING EARNINGS (FFO) FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE​

* ‍RAISING ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST FOR INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES AND FOR OPERATING EARNINGS (FFO) FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE​

* ‍IS NOW ASSUMING AN INCREASE IN INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES OF BETWEEN 18% AND 20%, AND GROWTH IN FFO TO BETWEEN AROUND EUR44 MILLION AND EUR45 MILLION FOR 2017​