Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hamilton Lane Inc:

* HAMILTON LANE ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK OFFERING

* HAMILTON LANE INC - ‍COMMENCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 3.9 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A STOCK​

* HAMILTON LANE INC - ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SHARES TO SETTLE IN CASH EXCHANGES OF MEMBERSHIP UNITS IN HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: