Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 14.8 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 25.5 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY ‍ADJUSTED PROFIT 246.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 230.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* ‍FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 31.1P​

* AS DEC 31 ‍EPRA NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE £7.76​

* ‍AS AT DEC 31, GEARING 58%​

* AS AT DEC 31 ‍LOAN TO VALUE 36%​

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME ‍370.4​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 346.5 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

* FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE ‍14.8​ PENCE VERSUS 13.9 PENCE A YEAR AGO