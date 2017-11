Nov 9 (Reuters) - HAMMERSON PLC:

* ‍CONTINUED POSITIVE MOMENTUM IN LEASING ACROSS GROUP IN Q3​

* ‍IMPROVED TENANT SALES PERFORMANCE IN PERIOD; UK SALES FLAT AND FRANCE +5.6% YEAR ON YEAR IN THIRD QUARTER​