HAMMERSON PLC:

* DISPOSAL OF PLACE DES HALLES SHOPPING CENTRE

* CONTRACTS FOR SALE OF ITS SHARE (64.5%) OF PLACE DES HALLES SHOPPING CENTRE IN STRASBOURG, FRANCE

* LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT WILL PURCHASE CENTRE FROM HAMMERSON AND ITS CO-OWNER FOR A TOTAL NET VENDOR PRICE (100%) OF EUR 291 MILLION