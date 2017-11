Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hanbo Enterprises Holdings Ltd

* Notes increase in price and trading volume of shares of company‍​

* Group is in advanced stage negotiation with an independent third party in respect of the group ’ s possible provision of a loan‍​

* ‍Save as discolsed, co confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for price and trading volume movements​ ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: