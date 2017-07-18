FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hancock Holding reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60
July 18, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Hancock Holding reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Hancock Holding Co

* Hancock reports second quarter 2017 EPS of $.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $101.6 million

* Hancock Holding Co says at June 30, 2017, loans to energy industry totaled $1.2 billion, or 6.7% of total loans

* Hancock Holding Co - Net interest income for Q2 of 2017 was $208.3 million, up $18 million from Q1 of 2017

* Hancock Holding - Continue to estimate charge-offs from energy-related credits could approximate an aggregate of $65-$95 million over duration of energy cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

