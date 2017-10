Sept 13 (Reuters) - Handong Xinchao Energy Corp Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($765.70 million) medium-term notes, up to 5.0 billion yuan bonds

* Says it plans to set up two units with a combined 1.0 billion yuan in Shanghai, Yantai

