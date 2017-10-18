FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hanesbrands announces preliminary Q3 results and acquires Alternative Apparel
October 18, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Hanesbrands announces preliminary Q3 results and acquires Alternative Apparel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hanesbrands Inc

* Hanesbrands announces preliminary third-quarter 2017 results, sets date for quarterly investor call, and acquires Alternative Apparel

* Says Alternative Apparel expected to have 2017 net sales of about $70 million

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $0.60

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share about $0.55

* Sees Q3 2017 sales about $1.8 billion

* Says ‍acquires Alternative Apparel, a U.S.-based marketer of “better basics”​

* Says has purchased privately held Alternative Apparel in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $60 million on an enterprise basis​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

