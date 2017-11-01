FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HanesBrands reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 1, 2017 / 8:43 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-HanesBrands reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - HanesBrands Inc

* HanesBrands Inc reports third-quarter 2017 growth

* Sees q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 to $0.53

* Sees q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.47 to $0.49

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.8 billion

* Sees q4 sales about $1.625 billion to $1.65 billion

* Sees fy 2017 sales about $6.45 billion to $6.475 billion

* Sees q4 sales up about 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HanesBrands Inc - ‍for 2017, company expects adjusted EPS for continuing operations excluding actions of $1.93 to $1.95​

* HanesBrands Inc - ‍for 2017, company expects GAAP EPS for continuing operations of $1.68 to $1.70​

* HanesBrands Inc - ‍expects capital expenditures of approximately $90 million in 2017​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.98, revenue view $6.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
