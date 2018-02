Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hang Seng Bank Ltd:

* FY ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT UP 23% TO HK$20,018 MILLION

* FOURTH INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK$3.10 PER SHARE

* CAPITAL EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO WAS 16.5% AT 31 DECEMBER 2017

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME HK$24.58 BILLION VERSUS HK$22.25 BILLION

* “WITH MAINLAND ECONOMY NOW SETTLING INTO `NEW NORMAL’ ERA OF DEVELOPMENT, FORECAST FULL-YEAR GDP GROWTH OF 6.6% FOR 2018”

* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR GDP GROWTH IN HONG KONG TO SLOW SLIGHTLY TO 2.8% FOR 2018

* "GROUP MAINTAINS A CAUTIOUS OUTLOOK ON CREDIT ENVIRONMENT"