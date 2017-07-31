FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 days ago
BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank says HY attributable profit up 23 pct
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank says HY attributable profit up 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Hang Seng Bank Ltd:

* HY attributable profit up 23% to HK$9,838m

* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 16.2%, tier 1 capital ratio of 17.4% and total capital ratio of 20.2% at 30 June 2017

* Second interim dividend of HK$1.20 per share

* HY net interest income grew by 7% to HK$11,814m

* HY net interest margin was 1.94%, compared with 1.85% and 1.86% for first and second halves of 2016

* Expects mainland GDP growth for 2017 to be maintained at a similar level to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

