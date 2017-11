Nov 24(Reuters) - Hangzhou Anysoft Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says co’s individual shareholder, Wu Jianming, plans to cut up to 2.1 percent stake (1.7 million shares) in the co within six months

* Says Wu Jianming is holding 5.3 percent stake (4.2 million shares) in the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jQdh5P

