FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group plans JV with Neoglory Prosperity's unit on land development
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 10:06 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group plans JV with Neoglory Prosperity's unit on land development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd :

* Says the company Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd plans to set up a project firm jointly with Neoglory Prosperity Inc 's unit, to development the land won by Neoglory Prosperity Inc's unit in Yiwu city

* JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan, and co and Neoglory Prosperity Inc's unit will own 49 percent stake and 51 percent stake respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sPZvdz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.