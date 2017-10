Oct 26(Reuters) - Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says co and partners will jointly develop land via holding stake in a Hangzhou-based real estate development project JV

* Says co holds 24.9 percent stake in the JV and will invest 900 million yuan to the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JmMQYM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)