Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS UNIT WINS LAND AUCTION WORTH 1.03 BILLION YUAN ($157.21 million) IN WENZHOU CITY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BWo96u Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5518 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)