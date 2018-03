March 2 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT WINS CHINA MOBILE'S BIDS FOR 150.7 MILLION YUAN ($23.75 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CU0ZJv Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3455 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)