BRIEF-Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Plans Integrated Circuits Projects, Semiconductor JV

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO INVEST IN INTEGRATED CIRCUIT RELATED PROJECTS IN XIAMEN

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 300 MILLION YUAN ($45.35 million) TO SET UP INTEGRATED CIRCUIT PROJECT JV WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL AT 2.0 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 240 MILLION YUAN TO SET UP SEMICONDUCTOR JV WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL AT 800 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kHdW2m; bit.ly/2BEZH8C; bit.ly/2zjMKis Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6149 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)