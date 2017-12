Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP UNIT TIGERMED SWISS AG IN SWITZERLAND

* SAYS UNIT PLANS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED INVESTMENT FUND WITH PARTNERS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BkYe4J; bit.ly/2BxNMcD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)