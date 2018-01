Jan 25(Reuters) - Hankyu REIT Inc

* Says it will issue 39,000 new units through public offering

* Says it will issue 2,000 new units through private placement to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., with subscription date on March 12 and payment date on March 13

* Proceeds to be mainly used to acquire property

* Says it will acquire property for 5.4 billion yen, on Feb. 15

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/i9vCit ; goo.gl/jYCc2r

