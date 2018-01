Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hanmi Financial Corp:

* HANMI REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS DRIVEN BY LOAN GROWTH AND EXPANDING NET INTEREST INCOME

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED TO $46.3 MILLION, UP 3.2% FROM PRIOR QUARTER

* DURING Q4, CO RECORDED A ONE-TIME REVALUATION ADJUSTMENT OF $3.9 MILLION TO REDUCE ITS DEFERRED TAX ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: