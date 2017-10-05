FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hanover estimates Q3 catastrophe losses to be in range of $185 mln-$225 mln
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 5, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Hanover estimates Q3 catastrophe losses to be in range of $185 mln-$225 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hanover Insurance Group Inc

* The hanover estimates the impact of third quarter catastrophes

* Hanover insurance group inc - estimates q3 catastrophe losses to be in range of $185 to $225 million before taxes and net of reinsurance

* Hanover insurance group inc - ‍updated loss estimates will be reflected in hanover’s q3 financial results​

* Hanover insurance group - losses from co’s international specialty group, chaucer, estimated to be in range of $115 to $135 million before taxes, net of reinsurance

* Hanover insurance-estimate includes anticipated losses from hurricanes harvey, irma, maria and two mexico earthquakes, as well as other catastrophe activity in quarter

* Hanover insurance group inc - losses in company’s domestic business are expected to be in range of $70 to $90 million before taxes and net of reinsurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.