Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hansa Medical Ab:

* ‍HANSA MEDICAL CONTEMPLATES A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY SEK 545 MILLION​

* HANSA MEDICAL -COMMISSIONED EVERCORE, RBC CAPITAL AND SEB, TO INVESTIGATE POSSIBILITY OF UNDERTAKING NEW ISSUE OF SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DIRECTED ISSUE TO FUND CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF COMPANY'S EXISTING PORTFOLIO​