Nov 8 (Reuters) - HANSA MEDICAL AB

* ‍ANNOUNCES SUDDEN DEATH OF CEO GÖRAN ARVIDSON​

* ‍CHAIRMAN ULF WIINBERG WILL SERVE AS ACTING CEO

* ‍BIRGIT STATTIN NORINDER WILL TAKE OVER ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE​