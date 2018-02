BRIEF-Hansen Technologies Says ‍HY NPAT Attributable Up 33.4% To $18 Million​

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hansen Technologies Ltd:‍

* HY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 36.3 PERCENT TO $118.4 MILLION

* ‍HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE UP 33.4% TO $18 MILLION​

* 2018 ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND 3 CENTS PER SHARE​

* OPERATING REVENUE IN 2H18 IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW 1H18​

* EBITDA MARGIN FOR FULL FY18 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE AROUND MID-POINT OF TARGET RANGE OF 25%-30%

* ‍EBITDA MARGIN FOR 2H18 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE WITHIN TARGET RANGE OF 25%-30%​