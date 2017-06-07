FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Hansteen's sale of German, Dutch portfolios to complete on June 16
June 7, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Hansteen's sale of German, Dutch portfolios to complete on June 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc

* Hansteen hldgs plc - further re. Forward currency contract

* ‍Disposal of German and Dutch portfolios for eur 1.28 billion to be completed on 16 June​

* Proposed sale of its German and Dutch portfolios ‍is expected to complete on 16 June 2017

* Had entered into a forward currency transaction to sell Euro 580 million for GBP 503,053,011 at GBP: EUR 1.15296, with a maturity date of 8 June 2017​

* ‍Has agreed to roll forward maturity date of its forward currency transaction from 8 June to 20 June at existing rate​

* ‍intends to distribute a substantial portion of net cash proceeds of transaction to its shareholders​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

