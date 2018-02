Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hanwei Energy Services Corp:

* HANWEI ENERGY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* HANWEI ENERGY SERVICES CORP QUARTERLY REVENUES WERE APPROXIMATELY C$8.8 MILLION AS COMPARED TO C$6.2 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD OF PRIOR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: