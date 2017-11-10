FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hanwha Q CELLS reports third quarter 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 10, 2017 / 11:58 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Hanwha Q CELLS reports third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd:

* Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $610 million to $630 million

* Q3 revenue $543 million versus $707.8 million

* Qtrly ‍earnings per fully diluted American depositary share were $0.06​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍total module shipments in range of 5,500 to 5,700 MW​

* As of September 30, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of $245.6 million, compared with $331.0 million as of June 30, 2017​

* Sees ‍full year 2017 revenue-recognized module shipments in range of 5,300 to 5,500 MW​

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of about $70 million for manufacturing technology upgrades and certain research and development related expenditures​

* In quarter, saw ‍“downward pressure” on gross margin due to increasing wafer prices

* For Q4 of 2017, company estimates net revenues in range of $610 million to $630 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.