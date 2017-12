BRIEF-Harbert Discovery Fund Says Agreed To Nominate 7 Persons For Election To Qumu's Board

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Harbert Discovery Fund:

* HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND - UNDER STANDSTILL AGREEMENT, HARBERT AGREED TO NOMINATE 7 PERSONS FOR ELECTION TO QUMU‘S BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* HARBERT DISCOVERY - AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF QUMU DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING TO REMAIN AT 7 AT ALL TIMES DURING STANDSTILL PERIOD

* HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND - PURCHASED QUMU SECURITIES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE UNDERVALUED, REPRESENTED ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY