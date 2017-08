Aug 4 (Reuters) - Harbour Centre Development Ltd

* HY total revenue increased by 21% to HK$2,674 million

* HY core profit increased by 8% to HK$536 million, mainly due to taxation charges

* Interim dividend of HK$0.14

* Projects under development are expected to hamper group cash flow and profits

* Depletion of land bank is expected to substantially reduce DP contribution beyond 2017