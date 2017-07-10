FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF- Hard Off Corporation to set up subsidiary ECO TOWN USA and sub-subsidiary ECO TOWN USA FRANCHISING
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 10, 2017 / 5:25 AM / a month ago

BRIEF- Hard Off Corporation to set up subsidiary ECO TOWN USA and sub-subsidiary ECO TOWN USA FRANCHISING

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10(Reuters) - Hard Off Corporation Co Ltd

* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary ECO TOWN USA INC., which will be engaged in management of reuse shop, and a sub-subsidiary ECO TOWN USA FRANCHISING INC., which will be wholly owned by ECO TOWN USA and will be engaged in franchise business, in U.S., in August

* Says ECO TOWN USA and ECO TOWN USA FRANCHISING will be capitalized at $1 million (about 114 million yen) and $100,000 (about 11.4 million yen) respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JDmRpu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.