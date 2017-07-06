FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos notifies guests of third-party vendor security incident
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 6, 2017 / 8:13 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos notifies guests of third-party vendor security incident

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos:

* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos notifies guests of third-party vendor security incident

* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos - investigation determined unauthorized party first obtained access to payment card, other reservation information on aug 10, 2016

* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos -brand was recently notified of a security incident through third-party hotel reservation system - sabre hospitality solutions Synxis​

* ‍hard Rock Hotels & Casinos says Sabre engaged cybersecurity firm, mandiant, and notified law enforcement and payment card brands about data security incident

* Hard rock hotels & casinos - last access to payment card information was on march 9, 2017

* Hard rock hotels & casinos- ‍sabre alerted hard rock hotels & casinos on June 6, 2017 that an unauthorized party gained access to account credentials​

* Hard rock hotels & casinos- unauthorized party gained access that permitted access to unencrypted payment card information, certain reservation information

* Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, Las Vegas and Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Chicago, Goa, palm springs among affected Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.