Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ten Entertainment Group Plc

* Block trade-numis- ‍sellers have sold 16 million ordinary shares in teg representing 25 pct of TEG’s existing issued share capital, at a price of 180 pence per share​‍​

* Block trade-numis- ‍result of placing of 16 million ordinary shares in Ten Entertainment Group Plc by certain harwood funds and management sellers​