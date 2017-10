BRIEF-Hardwood funds, chairman, CCO to sell 22 pct stake in Ten Entertainment via placing

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ten Entertainment Group Plc

* ‍PROPOSED PLACING OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TEN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PLC (“TEG”) BY CERTAIN HARWOOD FUNDS AND MANAGEMENT SELLERS​‍​

* ‍HARWOOD CAPITAL, NICK BASING AND GRAHAM BLACKWELL TO SELL APPROXIMATELY 14.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN TEG​

* SALE ‍REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 22% OF TEG‘S EXISTING ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, AT A PRICE OF 180 PENCE PER SHARE BY WAY OF A PLACING​

* ‍PLACING WILL BE EXECUTED THROUGH NUMIS AND PEEL HUNT, TEG'S BROKERS​