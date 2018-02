Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc:

* ‍BOARD OF HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC (“ BOARD”) IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF DEANNA W. OPPENHEIMER AS A DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR AND CHAIR OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE WITH EFFECT FROM 7 FEBRUARY 2018.

* OPPENHEIMER CURRENTLY HAS ROLES OF SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND ON TESCO PLC AND WHITBREAD PLC BOARDS​