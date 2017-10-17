BRIEF-Harley-Davidson Q3 earnings per share $0.40

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Harley-davidson Inc

* Harley-Davidson announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $1.15 billion versus $1.27 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍worldwide retail motorcycle sales were down 6.9 percent in Q3 compared to same period in 2016​

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍company continues to expect 2017 capital expenditures to be $200 million to $220 million​

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍continues to expect to ship 241,000 to 246,000 motorcycles to dealers worldwide in 2017​

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍company continues to expect full-year 2017 operating margin to be down approximately 1 percentage point compared to 2016​

* Harley-Davidson Inc - ‍in Q4 company expects to ship 46,700 to 51,700 motorcycles​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: