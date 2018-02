BRIEF-Harley To Spend $25 Mln-$50 Mln/Yr Over Next Several Years On Electric Bike Technology - Conf Call​

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc:

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON EXPECTS 800 JOBS WILL BE ELIMINATED AT ITS KANSAS CITY PLANT, AND 450 JOBS WILL BE ADDED IN YORK FACILITY BY 2019 - CONF CALL​

* HARLEY TO CLOSE WHEEL OPERATIONS IN AUSTRALIA, DECISION TO AFFECT 100 EMPLOYEES - CONF CALL​

* HARLEY EXPECTS ITS INCREASED INVESTMENT IN ELECTRIC VEHICLES WILL HELP ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE MARKET - CONF CALL​

* HARLEY EXPECTS YEAR-END U.S. RETAIL INVENTORY TO BE FLAT COMPARED WITH 2017, AND FLAT TO UP IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS IN THE SAME PERIOD VERSUS LAST YEAR - CONF CALL​

* HARLEY EXPECTS U.S. DEALER RETAIL SALES TO BE DOWN IN 2018 - CONF CALL​

* HARLEY EXPECTS GROWTH IN INTERNATIONAL RETAIL SALES IN 2018 - CONF CALL​

* HARLEY EXPECTS TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $57 MILLION IN Q1 - CONF CALL​

* HARLEY EXPECTS TO SPEND $25-$50 MILLION PER YEAR OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS TO DEVELOP ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE TECHNOLOGY - CONF CALL​

* HARLEY SAYS SOME OF ITS 2018 MODEL YEAR BIKES WERE WELL RECEIVED, BUT WERE NOT ENOUGH TO TURN THE INVENTORY OR THE INDUSTRY HEADWINDS - CONF CALL​