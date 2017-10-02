FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Harmonic says entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 2, 2017 / 8:38 PM / in 16 days

BRIEF-Harmonic says entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Harmonic Inc

* Harmonic Inc says ‍on Sept 27, 2017, Harmonic entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC Filing​

* Harmonic Inc - ‍loan agreement provides a secured revolving credit facility in amount of up to $15.0 million

* Harmonic Inc - prior to Nov 1, company may borrow up to $7.5 million in excess of borrowing base limit

* Harmonic Inc- lender's commitments under agreement terminate, outstanding loans and accrued and unpaid interest are due and payable, on Sept 27, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2xNXZO3) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.