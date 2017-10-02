BRIEF-Harmonic says entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Harmonic Inc

* Harmonic Inc says ‍on Sept 27, 2017, Harmonic entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC Filing​

* Harmonic Inc - ‍loan agreement provides a secured revolving credit facility in amount of up to $15.0 million

* Harmonic Inc - prior to Nov 1, company may borrow up to $7.5 million in excess of borrowing base limit

* Harmonic Inc- lender's commitments under agreement terminate, outstanding loans and accrued and unpaid interest are due and payable, on Sept 27, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2xNXZO3) Further company coverage: