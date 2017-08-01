FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Harris Corp reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.35 from continuing operations
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Harris Corp reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.35 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Harris Corp

* Harris Corporation reports solid fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results as it looks to return to growth in fiscal 2018

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.49 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.35 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $1.54 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.52 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $5.85 to $6.05 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 2 to 4 percent

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.52, revenue view $5.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Harris Corp - ‍sees FY18 free cash flow of $850-900 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.