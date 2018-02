Jan 30 (Reuters) - Harris Corp:

* HARRIS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES TAX REFORM INVESTMENT PLANS

* HARRIS CORP - ADDING $20 MILLION INVESTMENT IN INNOVATION

* HARRIS CORP -PLAN EXPECTING TO CONTRIBUTE ADDITIONAL $300 MILLION TO EMPLOYEE PENSION FUND

* HARRIS CORP - WILL GRANT EACH OF ITS ABOUT 17,000 NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEES 10 SHARES OF HARRIS COMMON STOCK THAT WILL VEST OVER TWO YEARS

* HARRIS CORP - GRANTING NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEES APPROXIMATELY $24 MILLION IN STOCK AWARDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: