BRIEF-Harsco Completes Successful Debt Repricing Transaction

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Harsco Corp:

* HARSCO COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL DEBT REPRICING; TRANSACTION PROVIDES SIGNIFICANT INTEREST COST SAVINGS AND STRENGTHENS FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

* HARSCO - AMENDMENT OF EXISTING SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES IN ORDER TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO $546 MILLION OF TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING

* HARSCO CORP - AMENDMENT OF EXISTING SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES IN ORDER TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE BY A YEAR UNTIL DEC 2024

* HARSCO CORP - UNDER AMENDMENT, NEW EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE IS LIBOR PLUS 300 BASIS POINTS, A REDUCTION OF 200 BASIS POINTS