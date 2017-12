Dec 13 (Reuters) - Harsco Corp:

* HARSCO RENEWS STEEL PLANT SERVICES CONTRACT WITH BAHRAIN‘S SULB COMPANY

* HARSCO CORP - METALS & MINERALS DIVISION HAS RENEWED A MULTI-YEAR SERVICES CONTRACT WITH SULB COMPANY

* HARSCO CORP - CO WILL PROVIDE SLAG MANAGEMENT, RAW MATERIAL AND FINISHED PRODUCT HANDLING, AND OTHER SERVICES TO SULB'S FULLY INTEGRATED AL-HIDD PLANT